Obituary for Vella Gould

Vella Gould, age 91, of Shakopee, passed away on June 2, 2022 in Woodbury. She was a much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
Vella was born on April 12, 1931 in Bemidji. Her parents were Harlie and Bertha Harrington and she was one of seven children. In 1951 she married John Gould and they raised their family in Shakopee. Vella had a long career in Accounts Payable working for the Shakopee Public School District.
Vella was very creative and her many beautiful quilts, sewing and painting projects were gifted to family and friends over the years. She and John were members at New Prague Golf Course and also played when they spent winters in Texas. She was quite proud to claim a hole-in-one! Vella also enjoyed time with her family and generously hosted many family gatherings. We will do our best to recreate her fudge frosting, penuche and green punch.
John passed away in 2021 and Vella is survived by her sons, Mike and Rick (Mary) Gould; daughters, Pat (Tim) Zoerb and Ginny (Dan) Foslid; grandchildren, Trevor (Lena) Gould, Kate Gould (Jake Christensen), Kristin Foslid, Erin (Steven) Arhart, Kelly (Tom) Oman and Jodi Zoerb; great grandchildren, Atticus, Eloise, Arwyn, Huxley, Oscar and Phoebe Gould, Otis and Juniper Christensen and Elaina Arhart.
Mass of Christian burial Monday, June 20 at 11 a.m. at Saints Joachim & Anne in the Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood Street S., Shakopee. Livestream will be provided by Saints Joachim & Anne. Visitation is also at the church on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Parish of SJA-Church of St Mark. *Masks are suggested*
