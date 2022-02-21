Obituary for Verdell F. Borth

Verdell Fredrick Borth, born April 4, 1942, to Rosella and Otto Borth in Fairfax, MN, passed away after a full life surrounded by his family, the center of his world, at “almost” 80, in Chanhassen.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his baby brother Dennis. Verdell was a lover, a dreamer, and explorer. He wore many titles throughout his life. He was a farmer, a heavy equipment operator, a pilot, a professor and an attorney; but his most proud titles by far, were “Dad”, and “Bapa.” He loved the outdoors, biking, house projects and “fix its” of sorts, as well as cheering on his children in all their endeavors, big and small. Those who love Verdell should feel comforted to know that toward the end of his life, his cup filleth over, with the simple pleasures of a warm cup of coffee, good conversations and recalling fond memories, and most of all, the conviction that no matter what it truly, truly is, a wonderful world.
Verdell is eternally loved, mourned, and remembered by his children Christina Borth (Kris Sipe), Sophia (John) Grotkin; Andrew Borth, his Grandchildren John Quinn Grotkin and Otto Wesley Grotkin, and his siblings, Marlene Brown, Diane (Norm) Krediet, VerJean (Ken) Nordby, Jerry (Diane) Borth, DeMar (Melody) Borth, many nieces and nephews, the mother of his children Marsha Sewell; and truly adoring friends.
Memorial service will be held Friday, February 25 at 11 a.m., at Gill Brothers Funeral Home, 5801 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55419. A visitation will precede the service at 10 a.m.