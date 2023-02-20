Obituary for Verdelle S. Bachmann

Verdelle Stella (Bauer) Bachmann, age 94, of Eden Prairie, formerly of Chaska, died peacefully on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Flagstone Care Center, Eden Prairie.
Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 3, 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Fourth and Oak Street, Chaska. The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. also at the church. The inurnment will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Chaska.
Verdelle was born November 9, 1928 in Watertown, MN, to Mathias and Esther (Lobitz) Bauer, the oldest of five daughters. She graduated from Watertown High School, Watertown. On March 30, 1948 she married Edward W. Bachmann in Waconia. They had five children. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, birdwatching, cats, and dancing to polka music with Ed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed (2019); sons, Lyle and Charlie; parents, Mathias and Esther; sisters, LaVerne Vos, Donna Buckentine and Jane Galbraith.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, David of Chaska, Steve (Mary) of Chaska, Dale of Robbinsdale, Kay Bachmann of Chaska, Joanne Bachmann of Chaska; 12 grandchildren, many great grandchildren; sister, Betty Bolander; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska