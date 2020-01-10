Obituary for Vern C. Dockendorf

Vern C. Dockendorf, age 79, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Vern was born on July 5, 1940, in Watkins, MN, the son of Louis and Olivia Dockendorf. He married Audrey Lawler, and he was self employed as a mechanic and farmer.
Vern enjoyed fishing, farming, and restoring classic cars and being a member of the T-Bird Club. He was a highly skilled mechanic and inventor, who could either fix what was broken, or invent something to make it work. He was always open to helping others, and a good day to Vern would be spent on a tractor or enjoying time with his family and friends.
Vern’s grandchildren meant the world to him, and he even passed on his love of farming to one of his grandsons.
Vern was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey; parents, Louis and Olivia; brothers, Melvin, Elmer, Robert and Kenneth. Survivors include his son, Dan (Colleen); daughter, Debbie (Jeff) Hausladen; grandchildren, Patrick (Mara), Michael and Cory, Emily (Tony) Meyers; brother, Dave (Carole); many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Monday, January 20, from 9 to 10:45 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., all at St. Mary of the Purification Catholic Church, 15850 Marystown Rd., Shakopee. Memorials preferred to the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne or Sharing and Caring Hands.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, (952) 445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at