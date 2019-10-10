Obituary for Vern L. Davies

Vern Louis Davies, age 82, of Montgomery, formerly of Shakopee, passed away suddenly on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, In Minneapolis.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering starting at 9:30 a.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 833 South Marschall Road, Shakopee. Jean Breeggemann will lead the celebration. Urn bearers will be grandson, Jake Cermak and son-in-law, Tom Cermak. Full military honors will be provided by the Shakopee Honor Guard.
On May 27, 1937, Vern was born in Missoula, MT, the second of three children to Walt and Alice (Pease) Davies. After the start of World War II, the Davies found themselves to Shakopee. Walt and Alice settled their roots in Shakopee, as he began to work for Northrup King. Vern loved exploring the city with friends, especially the Minnesota River, and all the sights had to offer. He was proud to call himself a Shakopee River Rat, because Vern knew the riverbanks well! He attended the public school system with graduating from Shakopee High School in 1955.
Vern enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served for two years. He had basic training in Fort Bliss, TX, before being stationed near the French border in Germany. Vern was a Signal Support Specialist. Returning from the service, he worked various jobs. One of his career paths was assisting his father and brother Stan with building homes in the area. Vern adapted to the job, to the best of his ability, but knew this wasn’t his career path. Vern spent most of his profession, as a truck driver hauling culverts, for Viking Steel, in Shakopee.
While working for Rubber Industries, in Shakopee, Vern met Cheryl Lea Bulau. They started dating and on May 16, 1964, Vern and Cheryl were married, at St. Johns Lutheran Church, in Meeker County, MN. They first settled their roots in Prior Lake and later moved just down the road to the Spring Lake area, before returning back to the west end of Shakopee, where they built a home in the newly founded Davies Addition. Vern and Cheryl along with their two children, Todd and Jody, enjoyed camping trips, especially to Lake Minnewashta, Bavaria, Fish Lake and Baylor Park. It was a special treat for the family being able to eat out on Saturday nights. It was in the later years, Vern and Cheryl purchased the family cabin on Lake Gorman, in Montgomery. For 17 years, he enjoyed the lake life, especially relaxing and enjoying the view.
Vern was most happy enjoying the outdoors. He had a great passion for hunting and fishing. Vern relished the annual deer hunting trips to Wyoming and duck hunting in North Dakota, with close friends. He also had countless excursions hunting and fishing with his son. Vern also loved to ice fish and summer fish, especially at Mille Lacs, Lake Minnewashta and on Lake Gorman. There were often times, he would be missing family weddings, Todd and Jody’s birthday parties or other family gatherings, because Vern was either hunting or fishing!
Besides hunting and fishing, Vern had other interests. He was an avid Minnesota Twins and Viking fan. Vern loved reading about history, wars, crime and any other topics of interest. He kept up on politics and encourage everyone to vote. Vern had a strong connection with mans best friend-the dog and was the first one to be there to dog sit. Even thou he loved hunting, Vern had a soft spot for rescuing smaller animals, like snapping turtles and rabbits.
Life was the richest being a grandpa to Kala and Jake. Countless hours were spent playing in the basement and outside. He took his passion of reading and read many stories to them. Over the last 25 years, Vern had many health issues, but always persevered. He never seemed to fear death.
Vern will remain in the hearts of his beloved wife of 55 years, Cheryl; son, Todd (Doreen Ince) Davies; daughter, Jody (Tom) Cermak; grandchildren, Kala Cermak, Jake Cermak; sister, Kathy Davies; sister-in-law, Darleen Davies; many relatives, friends, and many furry, four-legged companions.
There to welcome Vern home is infant son, Stephen; parents, Walt and Alice and brother, Stan Davies.
