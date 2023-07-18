Obituary for Verna Wittsack

In Memory of Verna Wittsack (Holtz), who passed away July 11, 2023 at the age of 98 years, 2 months and 29 days.
The love and care you gave us
Will remain within our hearts.
The lessons you have shared
Are with us as we part.
We pray for God to save you,
To ease away your pain.
Go dear Mom & Grandma,
Your memory will remain.
Through your illness we grew stronger,
Always by your side.
We told you we’ll be there,
As you take your heavenly ride.
So go and find God’s hand,
Your work on earth is done.
The gates of heaven await you,
For an Angel you’ve become.
We love you forever,
Your Family
Funeral arrangements by the Bertas Funeral Home, Chaska. www.bertasfh.com