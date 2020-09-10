Obituary for Verne Klaseus

Verne Klaseus, age 77, of Waconia passed away on September 6, 2020, after an accidental fall.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Church of St. Peter, 1801 West Broadway Ave., St. Peter, MN with visitation one hour prior at the church as well. The service was live-streamed and can be viewed online through the following link: https://www.facebook.com/churchofstpeterstpeter/ St. Peter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
He was born in St. Peter to Russell and Velma (Pettis) Klaseus on October 12, 1942. He was an achieved wrestler in high school where he met his future wife, Sandra Fromm. He went into the Navy following high school, and had fond memories and much pride around his time of service, where he was stationed in Cuba during the missile crisis and gained his training in air traffic control. After four years in the Navy, he married Sandie, and landed a job with the regional airport in Rochester. Two years later he transferred to the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport and moved to Chaska where he and Sandie lived for the next 25 years and raised their four children.
He worked in air traffic control until the strike of 1981, and thereafter retrained and worked at MTS until 2004. Verne was an avid fisherman, had a passion for airplanes and enjoyed fixing up antique cars and spending his winters in California, loved his family and was a devoted father. He lived with Sandie in Waconia until his death.
Verne is survived by his wife, Sandra Klaseus; children, Vince Klaseus (Todd Gertschen), Tony Klaseus (Amber Klaseus), Stephanie Klaseus (Robert Bickford), and Nicole Anderson (Steve Swartzer); grandchildren, Ashley and Alison Klaseus, Bennett, Lindsey, and Kaleb Anderson, Max and Lok Gertschen-Klaseus; his great-grandson, Braxton Russell Klaseus, his sister Diane Klaseus; father-in-law Charles Fromm; sister-in-law Sherry Mulvehill and brother-in-law Donald Fromm (Bonnie), as well as his extended family.
Verne is preceded by his parents, Russell and Velma Klaseus and his grandson, Hunter Russell Klaseus.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish to honor Verne’s life with a contribution might consider donating to The Disabled Veterans of Minnesota, or The American Stroke Association.