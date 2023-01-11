Obituary for Vernon K. Steinmetz

Vernon Karl Steinmetz, age 91, from Chaska, passed peacefully on January 6, at Banner Hospital in Mesa, AZ.
Vern grew up in Colfax, WI, and went to college in River Falls, WI, where he graduated with a teaching degree in math. He moved to Chaska to teach high school math and coached baseball, basketball, golf, and football, the latter for almost 30 years. Vern was a very passionate and successful coach winning several conference championships.
Vern enjoyed the outdoors especially fishing, hunting, and golfing. After retirement, for 25 years he wintered in Mesa where he could thoroughly enjoy his passion for golf and his golf buddies. He liked nothing more than playing golf and then watching his Green Bay Packers beat the Vikings. He loved to bowl and bowled a perfect game. Vern was adept at crossword puzzles, Sudoku, and Wordle even at the age of 91.
He was reunited in Heaven with his parents, Steve and Erna Steinmetz and his brothers, Neil and Donald Steinmetz.
Vern is survived by his sisters Joyce Hart (Rolland) and Jeanette Alisauskas and sisters-in-law, Sharon Steinmetz and Karen Steinmetz. He is survived by his daughters and son, Cina (Jerry) Chapman, Sherry (Doug) Burn, and Scott (Tammie) Steinmetz. Vern is also survived by his grandchildren, Bret Chapman, Kendal Crayton, Alexis Warner, Derek Jaeger, Kristopher Jaeger, Katie McDonnell and Talsha McDonnell and 13 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at Westwood Community Church, 3121 Westwood Drive in Excelsior, on Thursday, January 19. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m., and hospitality to follow.