Obituary for Vernon P. Geis

Vernon Paul Geis, age 84, of Jordan, passed April 1, 2022.
A time of gathering on Monday, April 11, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Prior Lake Chapel and Tuesday, April 12, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at 11 a.m., both at St. Michael Catholic Church, Prior Lake. Interment at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery.
Vernon Paul Geis was born on December 28, 1937, to Raymond Sr. and Philomena (Krautkremer) Geis.
He grew up on a farm, attended school, and graduated with the Jordan Class of 1956. After high school, Vern studied Accounting and went on to work at Globe, Inc. as an accountant for 35 years.
Vern married Darlene Haglund and started a life together on a hobby farm, and were blessed with two children, Deb and Wayne. After Darlene passed, Vern found love again and married Margaret Bunny Kokx. They were blessed with sons, Kevin and Edwin.
Vern and Bunny were very involved with the LPA organization. The farm kept the family busy with gardening, cutting trees for firewood, and raising various animals. Vern and Bunny turned 50 acres of their land into a Wildlife Preserve providing a protected sanctuary for wildlife. He also enjoyed collecting tractors.
Forever loved by children, Deb (Chuck) Busch, Ed Geis; granddaughters, Britney (Jeff) Truitt, Amanda Busch; great grandsons, Cooper, Tucker; siblings, Darlene (LeRoy) Zaun, Leon (Bonnie) Geis, Mary (Fred) Krueger, Lois (Craig) Kocon; sister-in-law, LaVerne Geis; brother-in-law, Jim (Mary) Kersting; other relatives and friends.
Preceded by wife, Darlene and their son Wayne; wife, Margaret Bunny and their son, Kevin; parents; siblings, Raymond Bud Geis and Joan Kersting.
