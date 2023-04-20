Obituary for Victor Ullrich

Victor Ullrich, age 83, of Chanhassen went home peacefully to be with his Lord on April 12, 2023.
His memorial service will be held Friday, April 28, 2023 at Westbrook Community Church, 10990 Jonathan Carver Parkway, Chaska. 10 a.m. Visitation, 11 a.m. Service, Lunch, followed by burial in Howard Lake. MN.
Vic was born in Howard Lake, graduating from high school there as the valedictorian in 1957. He attended the University of Minnesota for two years. He worked at Waldorf Paper which became RockTenn, St. Paul and retired after 46 years. He had two daughters, Christine and Brenda with his wife of 33 years, Pauline (divorced 1997). He was united in marriage with his wife, Jean October 4, 2003 and they had almost 20 years together.
Vic had many interests, primarily as an amateur historian of WW II. Although he was too young to be in WWII he had a passion for learning about it all of his adult life. He owned and read hundreds of books on WWII, attended the 8th Airforce weekly luncheons and enjoyed going to the WWII Roundtable. He went to Europe in 1995 to attended the D Day 50th anniversary celebrations.
Above all Vic loved Jesus. He was part of Bible Study Fellowship for 15 years, 5 of those years as a discussion leader. Vic’s other interests included: camping, hunting, traveling , fishing and photography, He loved NASCAR, was an avid Yankee fan since 1957 even though he lived in Minnesota all his life. He enjoyed watching the Timberwolves and the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Survivors include his wife, Jean; daughters, Christine and Brenda; sister, Irma; Jean’s sons, Rob (Merilee), Brian (Miranda) and their son.