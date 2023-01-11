Obituary for Vincent A. Meuwissen

Vincent (Vinnie) Albert Meuwissen, age 96, of Chaska, formerly of Brooklyn Park and Mound, died peacefully on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 16 at 1 p.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska. The visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. also at the church. The inurnment will take place at a later date at Crystal Lake Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Vincent was born December 20, 1926 in Chaska, the fifth of nine children to John and Mary (Rademacher) Meuwissen. He was baptized, confirmed and attended school at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska. Vinnie worked at the Crystal Sugar Factory, Minneapolis Moline and then worked for 35 years for the State of Minnesota as an inspector in the Weights and Measures Division. He was one of the founding members of the Brooklyn Park Volunteer Fire Department and also served as assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshal. He was a resident of Brooklyn Park until 1985 and then returned to Chaska for the remainder of his life. In his younger days, he played catcher for the Chaska Cubs baseball team and was still an avid supporter, working in the ticket booth for over 20 years, his final season in 2022. He was a member of the local Knights of Columbus and Sons of the American Legion. After retiring, Vinnie worked at the Chaska Par 30 Golf Course for over 10 years and enjoyed many rounds of golf.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris Mae (Anderson) Meuwissen, second wife, Dorothy (Orn) Meuwissen; son, Scott; stepson, David Orn; parents, John and Mary; brothers, Richard Mavison, and Jerome, Eugene and Benice Meuwissen.
Survivors include his son, William Bill of Chaska; stepson, Michael (Lori) Orn; brothers, James (Darlene) and Leon; sisters, Ethel Schneider and Mary Ann Kurvers; special niece, Julie Peck; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.