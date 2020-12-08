Obituary for Viola Hennes

Viola Hennes, a lifelong resident of Jordan, passed away peacefully in her home on November 29, 2020, at the age of 82.
A Private Family Mass will be held on Thursday, December 10 at 11 a.m. Friends and extended family are invited to stream the service at the following link: Viola Hennes Funeral Service. Vi will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Jordan.
On December 28, 1937, Viola Margaret Gregory was born to Peter and Theresa (Budde) Gregory. She was the oldest of nine kids and loved growing up on the family farm in Jordan. After graduating from Jordan High School, Vi married Bill Hennes. They exchanged wedding vows at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on June 5, 1956, and their marriage was blessed with 54 years together and seven wonderful children.
Throughout her life, Vi enjoyed being involved with the local Threshers Association and volunteering with the Jordan Historical Society. She was a loving wife, mother, grandma, and great grandma. She taught her family the importance of a devout faith and a strong work ethic.
Viola is survived by her children, Mary Hennes, Ellen (Curt) Hoffman, Dave (Jan) Hennes, Sandy (Kevin) Kalisch, Linda (Joel) Webster, Janet Jacobs (Dale), John (Kasie) Hennes; 26 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings, Pet Schmitt, Helen Lenzmeier, Bernice (Joe) OBrien, Carol Mourer, Sally (Bernie) Rosckes, Ben (Mary Jo) Gregory, Marilyn Pint, Ruth (Marlin) Pint; other loving relatives and many dear friends.
Vi was greeted in Heaven by her loving husband, Bill Hennes.
