Obituary for Virgilla M. Geske

Virgilla M. Geske, age 91, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at her home at All Saints.
Virgilla's life begin on January 25, 1931 on a farm in Helena Township in Scott County, the oldest of eight children born to Genevieve and Louis Steinhoff. During her childhood, her family continued to live on the farm she was born on, and then on to two different homes in Jordan. In 1944, the Steinhoff family made their move to Shakopee.
In her youth, Virgilla had many jobs; from picking strawberries, to detasseling corn, setting pins at the bowling alley and being a checkout girl at the National Tea Store. In high school, Virgilla would leave school at noon and go work for Dr. Nevin, a dentist.
In her senior year of high school, Virgilla was asked to play on the girls softball team, playing the State Reformatory women every Monday night. This team of girls would go on to become lifelong friends.
During a housewarming party in St. Paul, Virgilla met the love of her life, Bud Geske. They were engaged to be married when Bud was drafted into service for the Korean war. After serving two years, Bud returned home and on May 22, 1954, Bud and Virgilla became husband and wife.
As newlyweds, they briefly stayed in the upstairs of a rental house where their first child, Deb, joined the family. The new parents and baby settled into a house on 7th street in Shakopee, where they welcomed three more children: Bruce, Jeff and Jodie.
Virgilla spent her days tending to the home and caring for her family. She found time to get out into the community and participate in various things: sang in the St. Marks Choir (15 years), trained and scheduled servers for church, member of liturgy committee for church, delivered meals on wheels, acted as a Girl Scout leader, volunteered as an Election Judge (40 years), participated as a eucharistic coordinator and minister, volunteered at the hospital (including the auxiliary) for 40 years and many more.
Virgilla and Bud had a wonderful, busy life. On November 22, 2004, the angels called Bud home. Virgilla remained busy after her love left, playing tons of cards and becoming very active at the senior center.
Later on, Virgilla moved to All Saints and loved every minute of being there. She made many friends and enjoyed all of the activities. She received outstanding care at the end of her journey here on earth. The staff at All Saints and Grace Hospice went above and beyond and they will remain in our prayers of thanks forever.
Virgilla was preceded in death by her husband, Alton “Bud”; parents, Louis and Genevieve Steinhoff; brothers, Walter, Jerry (Georgia), and Cletus Steinhoff; sister, Bridget (Eddy) Mosser.
She is survived by her daughters and sons, Deb (Joe) Kloss, Bruce (Yvonne), Jeff (Katie), and Jodie (Mike) Schluter; grandchildren, John (Rachel) Geske and Brittany (Jayson) Geditz, Greg Geske (Aydrea Rickert), Maggie Geske (Mitch Horn) and Mollie (Shane) Dedig, Sam Schluter and Becky (Andrew) Hanson; great-grandchildren, Ridleigh Geske and Kennedy Geske, Charlotte Geditz, Scottlyn Geditz and Harvey Geditz, Ellie Hanson and James Hanson; brothers, Jim (Dorothy) Steinhoff and Louis (Rita) Steinhoff; sister, Cathy (Neil) Larson; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Steinhoff.
In celebration of Virgilla’s life, we are wearing pink (or any variation of pink) for the wake and mass. Feel free to join us in this celebration.
Visitation only was Sunday, August 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, August 22, 10:30 a.m. at Church of St. Mark, 350 S. Atwood St., Shakopee. Livestream was provided by the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. Memorials preferred to the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne, 2700 17th Ave. East, Shakopee.