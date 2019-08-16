Obituary for Virginia A. Burgoyne

Virginia A. Burgoyne, "Ginna", age 88, of Shakopee, formerly of Burnsville, entered eternal life on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at All Saints Senior Living in Shakopee.
Ginna was born in Burns Township, Anoka County, the daughter of Andrew and Augusta (Magnuson) Stromberg. Ginna married Arthur Burgoyne on June 25, 1955, in St. Paul.
Ginna was known for her hospitality and always gave a warm welcome for everyone who came through her door. She enjoyed cooking and liked to make sure everyone was fed. Ginna’s recipes are a family treasure that will be passed on through generations. She also enjoyed her flower gardens, and was especially proud of her tulips. People would marvel at her tulip garden every year because of how beautiful it was. Ginna loved to keep a beautiful home and garden and her favorite place was on her front porch in Walden, where she lived with Arthur.
The family wishes to thank all the caring staff at All Saints Senior Living.
Preceded by loving husband, Arthur. Survived by daughter, Sherrie (Steve) Consoer; son, Bryan (Carrie) Burgoyne; grandchildren, Nicole (Jerod) Lindblom, Ashley and Andrew Burgoyne, Aric, Marcus (Becki) and Daniel Consoer; great-grandchildren, Colton, Mason, Beau and Eva.
All services will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage: Visitation Tuesday, August 20, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Presiding is Reverend Michael Barsness. Serving as urnbearers are Nicole Lindblom, Aric Consoer, Colton and Mason Lindblom. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Shakopee Area Catholic School.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Condolences may be shared at