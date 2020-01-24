Obituary for Virginia B. Schmitz

Virginia B. Schmitz, age 95, of New Prague, entered eternal life on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Mala Strana Nursing Home in New Prague.
Virginia was born in Jordan, on April 24, 1924, the daughter of John and Mathilda (Haus) Mayerhofer. She married Alvin Schmitz on October 6, 1943, in Jordan.
Virginia enjoyed bowling, golfing, gardening, canning, and taking trips with Alvin out West to Las Vegas, NV and California. She looked forward each summer to her getaways with her family to a lake cabin, where she could enjoy fishing and spending time with her siblings. She like working on crossword puzzles, and passed on her love of reading to her daughter.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin; sisters, Germaine Wagner, Marie Ries, Bernice Julkowski; brothers, Hilmar, Benedict and Ervin Mayerhofer; son-in-law, Richard Schoenbauer.
Virginia is survived by her daughters and sons, Helen Schoenbauer, Kenneth (Thao Duong), Michael (Sandy), Laura (Randy) Conright, Joanne (Larry) Cornelius; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Angela Korbel, Helen Breeggemann, Florence Moriarty, Sister Annella Mayerhofer OSB; brother, Eugene (Dolores) Mayerhofer.
Visitation Wednesday, January 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220-3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, (952) 445-2755. Visitation also Thursday from 10 to 10:45 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., both at Church of St. Mark, 350 S. Atwood St., Shakopee. Interment Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life.
