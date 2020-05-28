Obituary for Virginia L. Goemer

Virginia Louise Goemer, age 96, of Shakopee entered eternal life on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at New Perspective Senior Living in Prior Lake.
Virginia was born March 18, 1924 in Shakopee, the daughter of Gregory and Marie (Plourde) Hartmann. She married Bertrand A. Goemer on February 3, 1945 in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Virginia had a strong faith and enjoyed attending St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Shakopee. She was a loving mother, devoted wife and lifelong friend that will be missed by many.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bertrand; sons, Glen and Lee; daughter, Carol Sulik; parents, Gregory and Marie.
Virginia is survived by her children, Gene (Nancy) Goemer, Lisa (Pete Highum) Goemer, Laura (Mark) Nelson; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Mike Sulik; daughter-in-law, Cathy Goemer.
Visitation Monday, June 8 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a Prayer Service at 11 a.m. all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Per state regulations, social distancing will be observed at all times and masks are suggested. Live streaming of the service will begin at 11 a.m., on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Diabetes Association.
