Obituary for Vivian D. Isakson

Vivian Delores Isakson, age 89, of Shakopee, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2023.
Vivian was born on October 20, 1933 to parents Arthur and Bernice Olson. She grew up in Walker, MN and graduated high school there where she was crowned Home Coming Queen. She also attended Duluth Business School. Vivian met her future husband, Chester Isakson, on a Greyhound bus from Portland, Oregon to Duluth and were married in June, 1953. Vivian and Chester had four children together; Leonard, David, Eric and Barbara. Vivian, Chester and children moved to Shakopee in 1967 and spent the remainder of their lives there.
Vivian retired from General Electric Capital in 1997, but continued working there on a contract basis off and on for another 10 years. After Chester retired, they went on many a motorcycle trip on their Harley Davidson Electra Glide. Vivian was loved by all who knew her and will be sorely missed by her extended family and many friends. She was known as a savvy card player and her other hobbies included traveling, bird watching, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
Preceded in death by husband, Chester; parents, Arthur and Bernice Olson; and brothers, Bill and Gary Olson.
She is survived by brother, Ronald; children, Leonard (Beth), David (Therese), Eric (Mary), Barbara (Dennis) Dale; grandchildren, Aaron (Lenny and Beth), Samantha (David and Therese), Emily, Matthew, Abby (Eric and Mary), Charlie, Dustin (Barbara and Dennis Dale); great grandchildren, Hadleigh, Daxton, Maddox (Charlie and Michelle), Evelyn, Isaac (Samantha).
A private interment will be held on Saturday, August 5 followed by a celebration of life at Babe’s Place, 124 Holmes St. in Shakopee, from 2 to 5 p.m. where all are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
