Obituary for Vivian M. Thomas

Vivian Marie Klingelhut Thomas, age 97, of Sierra Vista, AZ, passed away peacefully with family at her side.
Vivian was the daughter of Frank and Maude Klingelhut, born on January 21, 1922, at the family farmhouse in Chaska during a blizzard. Her father had to go by horse and sleigh seven miles to Excelsior for the doctor. She attended Bloomington High School, She married George Rees Thomas on May 30, 1939, in Minneapolis and she had lived in Chaska, Duluth, Cedar Rapids, IA, Burnsville, and Sierra Vista, AZ.
Vivian met George Rees Thomas while he was in the military, and on leave. They met in a ticket line at the old Excelsior Amusement Park. While George was in Minnesota National Guard they lived in Duluth where he guarded the harbor during WWII. They moved to Cedar Rapids, IA in 1952, and returned to MN in 1960, when her father Frank Klingelhut began developing farmland in Burnsville. She lived for 33 years in a home Frank built on Thomas Ave. There are three streets named after the three Klingelhut daughters: Vivian Dr., Marion Dr. (incorrectly spelled by city) and Myrtle Dr.
She enjoyed gardening, travelling, spending time with her family, playing games, camping, fishing, and visiting Hawaii where her sister Marian lived for 11 years. She also enjoyed her visits to California every year in the winter, staying with her daughter Linda and family. One of Vivians favorite memories was that of owning a motorhome. Jesus said, In my Fathers house are many mansions; I go to prepare a place for you. Vivian was looking forward to the day that motorhome mansion would be ready for her.
In 2016, she suffered a stroke in her eye and needed to sell her beloved home, leaving her mature, beautiful gardens behind. At that time, she and her son Dan moved to Arizona to be near her daughter Linda. She has enjoyed the mountains, the unique, historical towns in the area, and the milder climate. Due to declining health she entered an assisted living facility in April 2018, where she lived out her last year and a half, continuing to enjoy gardening and socializing with other residents and having visits from family members from home, right up to two weeks before her passing.
Vivian is survived by her children, Daniel Thomas, Sierra Vista, AZ, George Thomas (Betty), Forestburg, SD and Linda Harder (special friend Patrick Porter), Sierra Vista, AZ; grandchildren, Cindy (Duane) Bastyr, Gregory Thomas, Marie (Craig) Cleveland, Michelle (Shawn) Filipek, Danielle (Brandon) Bong, Jenna (Sam) Welna, Jonathan Jonny (Rachelle) Thomas, Angela Harder, Nicole (Robby) Brownlow; great-grandchildren, Kalen (Jenna) Thomas, Ryan (Emily) Thomas, Jasmine (Kyle) Welch, Hannah Cleveland, Sarah Cleveland, Josiah Cleveland, Brook Thomas, Rio Thomas, Kade Brownlow, Henry James Welna; great-great-grandchildren, Evan Thomas, Elliana Thomas, Roman Thomas; nieces, Diane (Kohman) Gilles, Connie (Donald) Clark.
She is preceded in death by her husband, George Thomas; son, James Thomas; parents, Frank and Maude (Ess) Klingelhut; siblings, Marian Sorensen, Myrtle Kohman, brothers-in-law, Donald Kohman, Harold Hurrle, James Sorensen; nephews, Michael Hurrle, Terry Hurrle; many other family members and friends.
Visitation Saturday, December 21, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., followed by Funeral Service at 11 a.m., all held at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Officiating is Pastor Dean Engelman. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Burnsville. Memorials preferred to World Vision International.
Condolences may be shared at