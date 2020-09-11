Obituary for Vivian M. Wilkinson

Vivian M. Wilkinson, age 100, of Shakopee, passed away on September 8, 2020 in Shakopee.
Vivian was born Valentine's Day, February 14, 1920, on a little farm near the Rush Lake School house to Charles and Fena (Ahlstom) Swanson. At the age of four they moved to a farm on the hill by the Cray Elevators and went to Carmel School.
Vivian graduated in 1936. She worked for Lower's Federated Stores and at the theater taking tickets. October 7, 1940, Vivian married Eldor Meyer from Lake Crystal. They moved to California because of the war and Vivian worked at Nessen's, in Riverside, CA. After the war, they returned home and bought Meyer's Cafe in Lake Crystal, which had been owned by Eldor's parents. Five years later, they opened the first drive-in in Lake Crystal and one of their guests was President Roosevelt! They were very honored! Some years later, they moved to St. Paul and Vivian worked for the Golden Rule which later became Donaldson's in St. Paul. She loved decorating the store windows; in addition, she managed the credit department and opened the Rosedale location. She also worked for 1st National Bank of St. Paul in the credit and loan department. In 1965, she and Eldor divorced. Vivian married Bob Wilkinson in 1973 and divorced four years later. She then moved to Shakopee.
She is a breast cancer survivor and she was pictured on brochures and posters for the MN State Services of the Blind. She loved to dance, bowl, play cards, travel and loved being together with family and friends.
Valentine's Day will not be the same without her. She loved Valentine's Day, not because it was her birthday, but she loved to give. Valentine's Day was not about her, but it was a time for family and friends to come together and share a meal and a laugh! Everyone she met, she loved. As Dr. Robert Schuller would say, "God loves you and so do I".
Vivian will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Eldor Meyers and Robert Wilkinson; loving companions, Marlin Langhorst and Donald Stensby; parents; step-fathers, Olaf Johnson and John Larson; siblings, Harry (Clara) Johnson, Walter (Ann) Johnson, Agnes (Walter) Seppman, Violet (Marshall) Sexe, Hazel (Ellsworth) Wigley, Curtis (Deloris) Swanson, infant twin brothers and an infant brother; nieces and nephew, Evelyn Morgan, Sharon Yonkavich, and Harlan Sexe.
Vivian is survived by nieces and nephews, Ruth (Paule) Ehmcke, Gladys McCoy, Marlys (Carl) Taylor, Mark (Carol) Johnson, Charles (JoAnn) Sexe, Robert Sexe, Raymond (Joyce) Wigley, Wayne (Carolyn) Swanson, John (Shirley) Swanson, Roger (Brenda) Swanson; many great-nieces/nephews; and loving extended Langhorst and Stensby families.
Visitation Friday, September 18, from 4 to 7 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 - 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, (952) 445-2755. In honor of Vivian, please feel free to wear red. Private family funeral service will be held. Interment New Ulm City Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association or Reign Ministries C/O Matt and Stacey Swanson.
