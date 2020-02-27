Obituary for Wade Mohr

Wade Mohr, age 50 of Bellevue, WA, formerly of Prior Lake passed away unexpectedly on February 21, 2020 in Hawaii.
Visitation for Wade's family and friends will be held on Friday, March 6 at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 4565 Pleasant St SE, Prior Lake, 4 to 7 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday.
His celebration of life service will be on Saturday, March 7, 11 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Prior Lake.
Arrangements by Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Prior Lake