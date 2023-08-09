Obituary for Waldo “Bud” R. Fahrenkamp

Waldo “Bud” R. Fahrenkamp, of Jordan, passed away August 6, 2023, at the age of 93.
A Christian Funeral will be held for Waldo (and his sister, Ruth) on Thursday, August 10 at 11 a.m. with a visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (100 6th Street) in Jordan. Pastor Jeremy Glowicki will preside, and Waldo’s grandchildren will act as pallbearers. He will be laid to rest at Spirit Hill Cemetery with full military honors provided by the Jordan Vets Honor Guard.
On August 26, 1929, Waldo Ralph Fahrenkamp was born on the family farm in Louisville Township. He was the third of six kids born to Rudolph & Emilie (Jabs) Fahrenkamp. Waldo quickly earned the nickname “Bud.” He loved growing up on the family farm where he developed a strong work ethic which served him well throughout his life.
In 1951, Bud enlisted in the armed forces. He proudly served his county in the USMC as a rifleman until his honorable discharge in 1953. Following his military service, Bud met the love of his life, Arlene Schmidt. Waldo and Arlene’s love grew quickly, and they exchanged wedding vows on April 21, 1955. Their marriage was blessed with many happy years and six wonderful children.
They settled on Bud’s family farm and created a beautiful life together. Bud farmed professionally for a bit before getting work as a cement truck driver. Waldo later moved into millwork making doors for new construction. He was a skilled woodworker, and put his carpentry skills to use when he built two different homes for his growing family over the years.
When the kids were young, Bud and Arlene loved taking them camping and on family road trips. Some of their favorite destinations were the Badlands of South Dakota and the Smoky Mountains. Bud was working hard professionally and keeping up with a full hobby farm, but they somehow managed to have fun and find time for everything.
In retirement, Bud was able to pursue his hobbies. He enjoyed camping, fishing, playing cards and woodworking. He and Arlene also loved traveling. They made it to all 50 states and went on several international adventures too. Although Bud had many interests, the most important things in his life were his family and faith. He was a long-time member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He passed on the importance of a strong faith to his family.
Bud loved being with Arlene, the kids and his grandkids. He especially loved pulling the grandkids in the wagon behind his lawn mower and teaching them all about his garden. Even in retirement, he was still a hard worker.
With the help of his family, Bud remained on his beloved farm until he was in his 90’s. He was a fair, honest and hard-working man. Bud was strong-willed but could also find humor in most things. He will be remembered always by his loving family.
Waldo is survived by children, Daryl (friend Mary Jo) Fahrenkamp, Lois (Neil) Zimmerman, Deb (Wayde) Santama, JoAnn (Ken) Sindelar, Bruce (Kathy) Fahrenkamp; grandchildren, P.J. (fiancée Stephanie Corder) Zimmerman, Kristin (fiancé Russ Corl) Santama, Aaron (Leah) Santama, Kayla (friend, Eric Nicholas) Santama, Matt (Dianna) Sindelar, Sam Sindelar, Rachel Sindelar, Stephanie (Tim) Underwood, Sarah (Mike) Ruff; great grandchildren, Kayden , Will, Jordan, Madison, Saige, Edwin, Brynlee, Ayla (and more to come); brother, Rudolph Fahrenkamp; other loving relatives and friends.
He was greeted in Heaven by wife, Arlene and daughter, Bonnie; parents, Rudolph & Emilie Jabs; siblings, Lorna Plekkenpol, Harvey Fahrenkamp, Gerald "Jerry" (Arlis) Fahrenkamp; Ruth Fahrenkamp; brother-in-law, Ed Plekkenpol; sisters-in-law, Betty Fahrenkamp; Jeanne Fahrenkamp.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation
proudly serves the Fahrenkamp family.