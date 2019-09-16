Obituary for Wallace F. Lahl

Wallace "Wally" F. Lahl, age 90, of Chaska, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska.
Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4th and Oak Street, Chaska, with Pastor Greg Snow officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 17, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W. 3rd St., Chaska, and also one hour prior to service at the church. There will be a private family inurnment. Memorials are preferred to St. Johns Lutheran Church, Chaska.
Wally was born February 24, 1929, in Chaska to Art and Hilda (Nelson) Lahl, the youngest of three children. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Johns Lutheran Church, Chaska. He graduated from Chaska High School in 1947. On May 26, 1951, he married Mary Young at Guardian Angels Catholic Church. They had eight children. Wally was employed for over 30 years as a purchasing agent for Continental Machines in Savage. Following his retirement he was blessed to be a part of Lenzen Chevrolet-Buick, Inc.
Wally was known for his high school sports achievements in football, basketball and baseball, as well as being a long-time player and supporter of the Chaska Cubs. He was also known for his love of music. He was part of the Chaska Drum and Bugle Corps, played the trombone for 30 years with the 451st Army Reserve Band, and was a member of the Minnesota Valley Community Band. Wally loved singing in church and leading Schnitzelbank at various gatherings. He was proud of his Chaska heritage and served his community as a volunteer fireman for 21 years. Wally had the ability to make friends wherever he went. Wally and Mary modeled unconditional and sacrificial love between each other and in raising their family. He especially enjoyed going to his grandchildren's activities.
The family is very grateful for the support and care provided to Wally by Dr. Paul Olson, Ridgeview Medical Center, and Auburn Manor in Chaska.
Wally is preceded in death by wife, Mary; sons, Tony, John and Adam; parents, Art and Hilda; sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Jim Zamjahn; brother, Rich.
Survivors include children, Bob (Patty) of Chaska, their children Lonn, Leslie, Lindsay Anderson and Megan (Derek) Johnson; Andy (Rebecca) of Bloomington, their children Katie (Eric) Norheim (their children Connor and Audrey), Rachel (fiancée Brian Bell) and Drew Lahl; Ann (Patrick) Kirsch of Waconia, their children Emily, Margaret (fiancée Nick Fanselow) and Laura Kirsch; Jim (Lisa) of Chaska, their children Jack and Isabelle Lahl; Tom (Keri) of Bloomington, their children Anna, Sam and Sophie Lahl. Sister-in-law, Joyce Lahl of Hawaii; Brothers and Sisters-in-law, Elmer (Mary Ann) Young of Chaska, Wally (Hannah) Young of River Falls, WI, Irene (John) Perrill of Chaska, Betty Young of Chaska, Frank Kurvers of Chanhassen, Paul Sunder of Jordan; numerous additional relatives and many friends.
