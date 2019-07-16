Obituary for Wallace H. Wickenhauser

Wallace H. Wickenhauser, age 90, of Waconia, passed away Monday July 8, 2019, at the Waconia Good Samaritan Center.
Mass of Christian Burial Friday, July 12 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 East First Street) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as celebrant of the Mass; visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church; Interment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Casket bearers Rich Laumann, Connor Wickenhauser, Kyle Wickenhauser, Nate Eder, Tyler O’Brien, Jacob Wickenhauser.
Wallace H. Wickenhauser was born March 3, 1929 in Cologne the son of Albert and Clara (Eiden) Wickenhauser. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Cologne. Wallace attended grade school at St. Bernard Catholic School. Wallace was united in marriage to Dorothy Krautbauer on April 24, 1954 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waconia. He was a dairy farmer his whole life, even after retirement. Wallace and Dorothy farmed until 1986, when they moved to Waconia. He still went out to the farm, until his health didn’t allow him. He enjoyed fishing and woodworking when time there was some spare time. Wallace and Dorothy also liked to travel. One of his favorite things to do was talking to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Wallace was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Wickenhauser; daughter, Betty Ann O’Brien; father and mother, Albert and Clara Wickenhauser; sister, Sr. Lois Wickenhauser SSND; brothers, Gerald Wickenhauser, Gordon Wickenhauser, Adrian Wickenhauser Dennis Wickenhauser; Nephew Duane Wickenhauser; nieces Donna Rolf, Mary Wickenhauser.
Wallace is survived by his loving family: children and spouses, Carol and Ralph Laumann of Cologne, Ronald and JoAnn Wickenhauser of Waconia, Richard and Charlene Wickenhauser of Waconia, Jean and Roger Eder of Waconia, Larry and Melissa Wickenhauser of Cologne; son-in-law, John O’Brien of Chanhassen; grandchildren, Jerry Laumann, Rich (Tina) Laumann, Joe (Tiffany) Laumann, Ed Laumann, Connor (Morgan) Wickenhauser, Chelsea (Michael) Willems, Kari Oelfke, Kyle Wickenhauser, Nate Eder and special friend Vanessa Henke, Arron Eder, Allison O’Brien, Tyler O’Brien, Tom O’Brien, Kate O’Brien, Jacob Wickenhauser, and Adrianna Wickenhauser, Natalie Wickenhauser; and great-grandchildren, Mackayla Laumann, Teagan Laumann, Aerilyn Schuster, Lia Oelfke, Nolan Oelfke; brother Leon (Marcy) Wickenhauser of Cologne; sister Delora (Don) Rolf of Waconia; sisters-in-law Alice Wickenhauser of Cologne, Bernice Wickenhauser of Waconia, Helen Therres of Chaska; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com