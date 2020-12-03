Obituary for Wallace L. Judkins

Wallace L. "Butch" Judkins, born December 10, 1945, passed away November 26, 2020, age 74, of Shakopee.
Butch passed away peacefully at St. Francis Hospital on November 26, 2020. Born in Glenwood, MN to Lilace and Rupert Judkins. Grew up along side his sister Bonnie. Married to Janice Nathe/Judkins for 34 years. Butch spent the majority of his life working at NAPA Auto Parts. He and Janice loved their many dogs, dearest to his heart was Benji. He enjoyed the Minnesota Twins, polka music, playing cards and visiting Glenwood/Villard to spend time with family. Butch spent five years in the Navy, stationed mainly in Southeast Asia, receiving many letters of commendation and citations for exemplary service. Butch always had a great sense of humor and enjoyed fraternizing with his friends at the VFW and American Legion, where he was very active throughout his life after service, including serving as commander and treasurer of his VFW post.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife Janice.