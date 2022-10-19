Obituary for Wallace W. Lureen

Wallace W. Lureen, "Wally", age 88, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his home.
Wally was born on April 26, 1934, in Wheaton, MN, the son of Walter and Velma (Lamm) Lureen.
Wally grew up in South Dakota. He lived on a farm and assisted other farmers in the area. He enlisted in the Marines and was honorably discharged in 1958. He met Alice Hartung in Hoven, SD where he was working in elevator construction. They married on July 16, 1960. Wally & Alice moved to Minnesota and settled in Shakopee in 1961. He worked in construction and eventually started Trio Tree Service and Landscaping. He also worked in the parks department for the city of Shakopee for almost 25 years. He also had various side jobs.
Wally loved spending time with family especially when it involved visits with the grandkids and great grandkids. He had many years of gardening and would spend many hours tending to those. He and Alice were very generous of giving what those gardens produced. He looked forward to his hunting and fishing trips to South Dakota with his best friends. Wally loved to visit with people, most of the time when they were working. He would show up and people would stop working to visit with him, but you were not going to end the conversation until Wally decided it was over. His greatest love was for his Bobcat. Many hours were spent in it where he loved to dig and dig and dig.
Survived by wife, Alice; sons, Wallace, John, Mark (Lisa), and Scott (Sheryl Bell); grandchildren, Ashley and Austin (Erika), Brian and Troy (Lindsey Minahan), Morganne (Seth) Helland, and Jett Johnson, Samantha and Gabriel Lureen, Ashley and Abbey Trulson; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Luke Lureen, Stevie Helland; sister, Pat (Roger) Bednar; brother-in-law, John Hartung; sisters-in-law, Mary (Neil) Nelson, Juanita (Dwayne) Nelson, and Glenda Taylor; many hunting and fishing buddies.
Preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Velma; half brother, Steve Taylor; sister, Ruth Bach; daughters-in-law, Renee and Laurie.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 19 from 4 to 7 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation is also on Thursday, October 20, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Church of St. Mark, 350 South Atwood Street, Shakopee, followed by Mass of Christian Burial is at 11 a.m. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee, with military honors provided by the Shakopee Veterans Honor Guard.
