Obituary for Walter E. Paulson

Walter E. “Bud” Paulson, age 98, of Chanhassen, went to heaven on May 9, 2021, at his home of 74 years.
Preceded in death by his wife, Marian (Berget) Paulson, the love of his life.
Survived by children, Beverly Paulson, Annette (Paulson) Ricke, Yvonne (Paulson) Meuwissen, Leland and (Debb) Paulson, Allen and (Rhonda) Paulson; 16 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
Born in 1922. Attended South High. In Army Air Force flying combat missions out of Saipan and mercy missions to China after the war. Employed by Roberts Automatic until he retired. He enjoyed cabin time, hunting, dirt biking and snowmobiling.
Memorial service on Thursday, July 8 at Cremation Society MN, 7110 France Ave., Edina. Visitation at 11 a.m. and service at 12 p.m. Double interment at Fort Snelling Nat'l. Cemetery at 2 p.m. Food /Fellowship at Lake Susan Park, 903 Lake Drive, Chanhassen.