Obituary for Walter H. Buetow

Walter "Wally" H. Buetow, age 82, of Cologne passed away Monday, February 13, 2023 at his residence.
Funeral Service was 11 a.m., Saturday, February 18 at Zion Lutheran Church (14735 CR 153) in Cologne Rev. Eric Zacharias was the officiant. Visitation was from 9:30 a.m.. until the time of service. Interment in the church cemetery. Casket Bearers are Wally’s grandchildren.
Walter Hartmond Buetow was born September 12, 1940 in Glencoe, MN the son of Walter and Esther (Gomall) Buetow. He was baptized October 20, 1940 by Rev. E.H. Opperman and confirmed in the faith April 3, 1955 by Paul Frazmier at Zoar United Church of Christ Bongards.
Wally was a true outdoorsman. He loved being in nature and he enjoyed participating in outdoor activities such as fishing, tinkering in his barn and garage, mowing his lawn and cutting wood. He had a saw mill on his homestead for years that was so big and noisy you could hear it sawing for miles away. Many people brought their wood and specifications to Wally for made-to-order board lumber for construction work.
He was a long time board member of the Scott County Threshers and was the ticket taker and smiling face for the organization at the annual summer event for the last few years. He loved red Farmall tractors and had a soft spot for the old-time way of farming with threshing machinery.
He also loved traveling with his wife, Vivian. For many years Wally and Vivian drove cross-country to California to see their beloved grandchildren. Driving cross country was always a fun adventure and sometimes those adventures would end in vehicle breakdown. This was always seen as just a part of the journey.
Canning projects and winemaking was a fun pastime that Wally assisted Vivian with. He loved welcoming his friends and family over to sample the fruits of the harvest. He was particularly handy in chopping and dicing.
His favorite job was that of the Road Maintenance Driver for Dahlgren Township. But he also truly enjoyed being a long-time employee of the Modern Metals Foundry in Bloomington.
Wally was a big fan of The World Wrestling Federation (WWE) and faithfully watched wrestling weekly, much to the chagrin of his wife, Vivian. He also liked watching the Three Stooges on Saturday evenings.
His faith was very important to him and he was a lifelong Lutheran. Wally embraced his church family and brought happiness to all through jokes and fellowship.
Wally will be sorely missed by all his loved ones and friends.
Wally was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Esther Buetow; infant son, Scott Buetow; son, Jon Buetow; brothers, Barthold (Rosalie) Buetow, Willard Buetow, David Buetow; grandson, Marquise Echols.
Wally is survived by his loving family: wife, Vivian; children, Brian (Krista) Valentin, Tim (Amy) Valentin, Lisa Echols, Tim Coffin and Elisia, Tom Coffin, Marie, Thea (Chris) Rossmann; grandchildren, Brent, James, Luke, Michael, Ciara, Colton, Jakson, Samantha, Courtney, Paige, Jonathan, Chloe; great-grandchildren, Kanen, Kyla; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Barbara Buetow, Diane (Dale) Putz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com