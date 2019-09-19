Obituary for Walter Olsen

Walter Olsen died Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Survived by wife, Joan; daughter, Debra (Olsen) Kozlowski, husband, Bruce and Cynthia Olsen; grandson, Steven Kozlowski, wife, Sarah; great-granddaughters, Zoe and Ivy; granddaughter Lauren Smithee, husband Shane; grandsons, Kyle, Cole and Jaxon; granddaughter, Kristine, husband, Jon and great-grandsons, Jacob and Charlie.
Preceded in death by parents, Carl and Selma and sister, Audrey Winans.
After graduating from high school he served in the U.S. Army in the Armored Tank Division. After military service, he went on to attend Columbia College in Chicago, IL. He then went into radio broadcasting. He later was employed as a Purchasing Manager at Schlitz Brewery in Milwaukee, WI, followed by Industrial Sales. He was also a member of Christian Businessman Association for several years. After retiring, he and his wife moved to Minocqua, WI and later moved in 1998 to Prior Lake.
Memorial Service Thursday, September 26, 10:30 a.m. at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, 3611 No. Berens Rd. N.W., Prior Lake. Visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
