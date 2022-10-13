Obituary for Wanda (Tharp) Petrich

Wanda (Tharp) Petrich, age 74, of Prior Lake, passed away on October 6, 2022.
A time of gathering will be held in Wandas honor from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 22 at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, Prior Lake, 4565 Pleasant St SE.
Wanda will forever be missed and loved by her husband, Dale; children, Mitchell (Meg) Petrich and Chelsea Petrich; sister, Bridgett Riddle; many other relatives, friends, and caring neighbors.
She is reunited in Heaven with her sister, Cindy Tharp; brother-in-law, Charles Riddle; and parents, Oscar and Virginia Tharp.
