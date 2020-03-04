Obituary for Wanetta Skartvedt

Wanetta Skartvedt, age 85, passed away on February 23, 2020 at Auburn Manor in Chaska.
Wanetta was born in St. Louis Park, and spent most of her growing up years there. After graduating from Macalester College, she and her husband Gary built their dream house in Hamel, MN where they raised their family. After Wanetta retired from teaching, she spent the next 20 plus years working at Kemper Drug store in Elk River. Wanetta and Gary then retired to their lake home on Rice Lake in Eden Valley, MN where they spent the next several decades. Wanetta’s favorite things to do with her free time were to garden, garden and garden, spend time with her three grandchildren and cook desserts from her garden harvests for others.
Wanetta was preceded in death by her husband Gary after 65 years of marriage. Gary passed away on January 3, 2020 with Wanetta by his side.
She is survived by her two children, Kim Rademacher (Jim), and Jody Elsen (Jeff); sisters, Delores and Geneva; and her three grandchildren, Michael Rademacher and Madison and Rachel Elsen.
A service at Fort Snelling will be held at a later date to honor Wanetta’s and Gary’s life. All memorials can to sent to Auburn Manor at 501 Oak St, Chaska in honor of Wanetta.