Obituary for Warren W. Shepley

Warren William ‘Shep’ Shepley, age 95, of Northfield, MN (formerly of South St. Paul, MN and Sun City, AZ) passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020. His influence as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather will be cherished. Services will be held in the Spring of 2021.
Warren will be greatly missed by his daughter, Sandra; sons, Dr. Robert (Liz) and Thomas (Deb); grandchildren, Betsy (Brian), Mark (Ashley), Katie (Mark), Scott, Nathan, Christian (Emily), Eric, Brett, Colin, Tucker, Jake & Marcus; 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Shepley; daughter, Judith Ann Lykins; parents, Judge Lewis & Josephine Shepley; brother, Lewis Shepley.
