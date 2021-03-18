Obituary for Wayne E. Fuhrman

Wayne E. Fuhrman, age 72, of Lake George, MN, entered eternal life on Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Prior Lake.
Wayne was born in New Prague, MN, on August 16, 1948, the son of Robert and Agnes (Jenny) Fuhrman. He went to school in Jordan and in the Fall of 1966, he enlisted in the Navy where he received his GED. He was in boot camp with his cousin and best friend, Joe. Wayne was a decorated Navy medic and served two tours of duty in Vietnam with the Fleet Marine Force, earning the nickname "Doc." He was honorably discharged on July 23, 1970.
Wayne met the love of his life, Pat (PC) in 1975 at the Shakopee VFW when she asked to borrow a chair and he said, "if I go with it!"
Wayne worked in car sales and in the trucking industry. He had his own trucking company and truly enjoyed seeing the countryside from coast to coast.
Wayne was a lover of music and spent his younger years playing as a lead singer in a few bands. He loved the outdoors and was happiest to be fishing or hunting in northern MN. He loved to ride his Harley and enjoyed many trips to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in SD. Wayne spent winters in Lake Havasu City, AZ flying his RC planes and playing golf with his buddies.
Wayne is survived by the love of his life, Pat Christenson; and her children, Brian (Michelle) Christenson, Kim Davis (Paul); daughter, Robin Alvarado; sisters, Linda Helget and Sharon Denzer; step-brother, Ron Koschel; grandchildren, Ben, Ella and William, Kylee and McKenna, and Karl (Katherine). Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Agnes.
Visitation Thursday, March 25, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a Memorial Prayer Service at 11 a.m., both at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee , 952-445-2755. Presider will be Father Tom Walker. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
The Memorial Service will be livestreamed on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page.
