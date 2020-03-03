Obituary for Wayne Engebretson

The Zahrbock Funeral Home announces the death of 77 year old Wayne Engebretson of Madison, MN who passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at his home in Madison.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 at Faith Lutheran Church. Pastor Ann Bjorklund will officiate at the service. Burial will be at Augusta Cemetery, Marietta, MN. Visitation is one hour before the services on Wednesday at Faith Lutheran Church.
Wayne Engebretson is survived by his wife, Jean of Madison, MN; two sons, Alan Engebretson of Chaska and Todd (Kerri) Engebretson of Mound; five grandchildren, one great-grandchild; sister, Beverlee (Lyle) Dahle of Marietta.