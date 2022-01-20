Obituary for Wayne R. Knight

Wayne R. Knight, age 85, of Shakopee, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, at his home.
Wayne was born in Edina, Minnesota, on January 18, 1936, the son of Arthur and Charlotte (Plantin) Knight. He served in the United States Navy, and then worked for many years as a computer programmer at Sperry Corporation, and then Data Card. Wayne married Barbara (Tallman) Neelund on April 27, 2001 in California.
When Wayne was young he enjoyed playing hockey and football at Edina, liked bowling, and always enjoyed watching the local sports teams and Green Bay Packers. He completed multiple marathons, and liked hiking, camping, and wood working with Barb. There was always a project around the house he was working on.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Barb; brother, John; sister, Lucille, who preceded him in passing; his children, with 1 child preceding him in passing; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends.
No services will be held. Wayne loved his fur babies and would like memorials to go to any favorite animal charity.
