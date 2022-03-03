Obituary for Wayne Schlefsky

Wayne “Rudy” Schlefsky, age 87, of Chaska, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Nagel Assisted Living in Waconia.
Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 11, 1 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4th and Oak Street, Chaska with Pastor Greg Snow officiating. The family will receive friends 12:30 to 1 p.m. at the church. The inurnment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, at a later date.
Rudy was born February 18, 1935 in Shakopee, to Virgel Schlefsky. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Chaska and attended the Chaska schools. As his army buddy called him, Wayne proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1958-1960. He was a loyal member of the Chaska Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years. Being well loved at the Carver County Courthouse, Rudy retired after decades of dedicated service. On November 22, 1986, he married Alice “Val” Gersich at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Chaska. Their years together were spent traveling the states in their motorhome. He was a lifelong resident of Chaska and his hobbies included hunting, fishing, and playing cards. He loved to embrace life around him.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Virgel, and brother, Thomas Glowatzke.
Survivors include his loving wife, Val Schlefsky; daughter, Kim (Dan) Siegle of Waconia; grandchildren, Travis (Kristen) Siegle of Waconia, Sean (Renee) Siegle of Norwood Young America, Hailey (Adam) Busker of Jordan; great grandchildren, Liam, Parker, Kinsley, and Kenna Siegle, Avery, Evan, and Oliver Siegle, Mason Busker; sister, Karen Glowatzke; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.