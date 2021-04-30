Obituary for Wayne W. Elliott

Wayne William Elliott, age 91, of Shakopee, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Wayne was born in Tracy, MN on August 4, 1929 the son of Robert Percy and Stella Irene (Doyle) Elliott. He graduated from Tracy High School in 1947 and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1949to1952. He returned to Tracy where he met the love of his life, Lois Mae Saxton. He and Lois married on August 8, 1953 in California, and started their family. In 1965 a job transfer moved them to Indiana for six years before returning to Minnesota in 1971. He started his own business and after a few years moved on to Twin City Tire where he later retired after 25+ years of service.
Wayne and Lois had a lake cabin in southwestern Minnesota next to other relatives for over 30 years. They spent every weekend in the summer at the cabin with an open door to kids, grandkids, relatives and friends. While at the lake, tinkering with projects, captaining his boat, group breakfasts, happy hours, and potlucks were some of his favorite times. Throughout his life he enjoyed; vacations with his family, fishing outings, deer hunting with his son, grandson and other relatives, and happy hours with his neighbors. In later years Wayne also enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino with Lois.
Wayne was a man of many talents with an engineering mind who could fix or build almost anything and was always willing to help others. He was a kind, humble, caring and loving man, not much of a conversationalist but a great listener. He had an infectious smile and could easily make you laugh with his quick wit and unique expressions. He loved his morning paper with coffee, sweet treats, ice cream, Minnesota Twins and Vikings, but most of all he loved his family.
To our Husband, Dad, and Grandpa; You will be forever in our Hearts, All our Love Always.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lois; children, Steve (Sue) and Deb; grandchildren, Corey (Alyssa) and Kellie (James) Macey; great-grandchildren, Emma and Edison Macey; special family, Melanie Zinnel; sisters-in-law, Valerie Barwin, Norma Baird, Hazel Petit, Peggy Saxton and Carol Saxton; many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Stella; siblings, Irene Erickson, Anna Mae Frahm, Leonard, Elsie Kruse, Eugene and their spouses; brothers-in-law, Delmar Saxton, Gerald Saxton, Robert Barwin, Richard Baird and Doug Petit.
Visitation Saturday, May 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755, followed by a private family Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the American Lung Association.
