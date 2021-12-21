Obituary for Wayne W. Neubarth

Wayne W. Neubarth, age 77, of Victoria passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, January 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 East 2nd Street) in Waconia with Rev. Bob Alsleben as officiant. Interment in the Arlington Public Cemetery in Arlington.
Wayne William Neubarth was born November 3, 1944 in St. Peter, MN the son of Louis and Anita (Domras) Neubarth. He was baptized November 23, 1944 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Belle Plaine and confirmed March 30, 1958 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Arlington. Wayne’s confirmation verse was Rev. 2:10 “Be faithful unto death and I will give you the crown of life.” He attended St. Paul Lutheran grade school and graduated from Arlington Green Isle High School in 1962. On April 24, 1965, Wayne was united in marriage to Mary Ruth Reilly.
Wayne was an industrious worker and loving provider. Over the course of his life, he worked for the Hebeison's grocery store, the Arlington State Bank, the Victoria State Bank from 1974-2002 and Accord Financial from 2002 until his passing. Wayne was very involved in the community. He served as the Lions Club President, District Governor of 5M2, was a Melvin Jones Fellow, and was a Helen Keller recipient. He was also a member of the Commercial Club in Victoria. Wayne faithfully served in his church. He was one of the founding members of Christ Victorious Church in Chaska and served as the President of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia. In his leisure, Wayne treasured spending time with family at their cabin in Osakis. There they delighted in fishing, boating, swimming and playing Sheephead. Many, many memories were made at the lake.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Anita Neubarth; sister, Mary Beth Neubarth; brothers-in-law, John (Louise) Reilly, Michael Reilly.
Wayne is survived by his loving family: wife, Mary; children, Kim (Steven) Ische of Victoria, Jason (Stacy) Neubarth of Hamburg, Eric (Kim) Neubarth of Norwood Young America; grandchildren, Ryan Ische, Chad Ische, Megan Ische, Bill Neubarth, Charlie Neubarth, Lizy Neubarth, Hunter Neubarth, Haley Neubarth; brothers, David (Lorraine) Neubarth of Arlington, Tom (Karen) Neubarth of Arlington; sister, Carol (Morris) Mesenbring of Arlington; sister-in-law, Cindy (Steve) Scharpe of Green Isle; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Honorary Urn Bearers are Wayne's grandchildren.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com