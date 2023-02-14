Obituary for Wendell J. Ryan

Wendell Joseph Ryan, age 84, of Chaska, formerly of St. Louis Park, died peacefully on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 16, 11 a.m. at St. Hubert Catholic Community, 8201 Main Street, Chanhassen. The visitation was on Wednesday, February 15, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, and also one hour prior to the Mass at church. There was a K of C Rosary at 6:40 p.m. and a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The burial will be at Gethsemane Cemetery, New Hope, MN.
Wendell was born July 26, 1938 in Wall Lake, IA to Francis and Myrtle (Miller) Ryan, one of three children. Wendell graduated from Carroll High School in Carroll, IA, and received an associate degree at Western Iowa Tech in electronics. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1957 to 1961 and then was in the Reserves until 1963. On May 5, 1962 he married Mary Kay O’Leary in Sioux City, IA. They had three children. Wendell and Mary Kay had been residents of St. Louis Park for 35 years from 1968 to 2003, when they moved to Chaska. He was a broadcast Technician for KMSP-TV for 30 years, retiring in 2000. He also was employed at Honeywell from 1968 to 1970. He was a member of St. Hubert Catholic Community, the Knights of Columbus since 1956, and the 8th Air Force Historical Society. He enjoyed playing pool, cribbage, camping, airplanes and air shows. His family and faith were very important to Wendell and he loved spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Matthew Ryan, great grandson, Nolan Powell, brother Lew Ryan.
Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Kay; children, Dan (Cindy) Ryan of Chanhassen, Mark (Kari) Ryan of Maple Grove, Lynne (Paul) Berscheit of Spooner, WI; nine grandchildren, Nicholas Ryan, Katherine Huntzinger, Benjamin Berscheit, Maggie Powell, Rachel Ryan, Maria Berscheit, Shawn Ryan, Theresa Berscheit and Killian Berscheit; 10 great grandchildren; brother, Timothy (Jane) Ryan of Rogers, Ark., sister-in-law, Helen Ryan of Omaha, NE; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home, Chaska.