Obituary for Wendy L. Gruenhagen

Wendy Lynn (Williamette) Gruenhagen, age 60, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Celebration of Life will be held at the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America on Monday, August 24 at 3 p.m. with a Gathering of Family and Friends one hour prior the celebration and interment following at Mau Cemetery.
On June 4, 1983, Wendy was united in marriage to Fred Gruenhagen Jr. at St. Andrews Church in Eden Prairie. Their marriage was blessed with two daughters, Lindsay and Lisa. Wendy made her home in Norwood Young America, Eden Prairie and Shakopee.
Blessed be her memory.
Wendy is survived by her, daughters, Lindsay McKinley and her husband, Cody, of Prior Lake, Lisa Gruenhagen of Shakopee; grandchildren, Payton McKinley and Parker McKinley; mother, Sharon Williamette of Eden Prairie; siblings, Jeff Williamette of Eden Prairie, Nicole Adair of Eden Prairie, Scott Williamette of Eden Prairie, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Wendy is preceded in death by her father, Bernie Williamette; husband, Fred Gruenhagen Jr.
Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America, MN.
