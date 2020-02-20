Obituary for Wenzel E. Koenig

Wenzel E. Koenig, age 73, of Prior Lake, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in Shakopee.
Services will be held at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 - 3rd Avenue East, Shakopee, (952) 445-2755: Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 26, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., followed by Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. Officiating will be Reverend Alan Naumann. Interment, with full military honors, will be held Wednesday, 1:15 p.m., at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Assembly Area 5, in Minneapolis.
