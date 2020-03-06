Obituary for Werner Deutsch

Werner Deutsch, age 72, of Shakopee, sadly left his family’s side early Monday morning, March 2, 2020, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, in Minneapolis.
A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, March 7, at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering starting at 9 a.m., all at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 833 South Marschall Road, Shakopee. Werner will receive military honors provided by the Shakopee Veterans Honor Guard. Werner will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, on Monday, March 9, at 10:30 a.m.
On June 22, 1947, in New Prague, Werner John Deutsch Jr. was born to parents Werner Sr. and Ann (Novosad) Deutsch. He was the third of six children. Growing up on the family farm in rural Jordan, Werner loved being a farm boy, along with his siblings, Patty, Betty, Rosie, David and Bruce. He was a proud Jordan Hubmen graduating in 1965.
Shortly after graduation Werner entered the United States Navy, on June 21, 1965. He served during the Vietnam War on the U.S.S. Okinawa and was extremely proudly to serve his country. He was honorably discharged on June 20, 1971. Returning to the states, Werner earned an Electrician degree from Dunwoody Institute. Over the course of his career, Werner became a Master Electrician working for Hoffmann Electric and later with Eagan McKay. He retired in 2005.
Mike and Dick Mohlin were great friends of Werner and it was through this connection, he met their older sister, Susan. They eventually started dating and at her parent’s home, Werner and Sue exchanged wedding vows on July 2, 1976. At the same time, he welcomed and became the second father to her children, John, Bob, Brenda and Rick. First settling in Chaska, Werner and Sue welcomed a daughter, Tami and son, Tim. In the early 1980’s, the family moved to Shakopee, where Werner and Sue remained.
Werner relished being surrounded by his wife and children. When there was a little extra money, the family enjoyed weekends staying in a motel and swimming at the local water hole, especially in Lakeville and Faribault. Werner loved the family dinners and playing games. When it came to car racing it was a family affair, with Werner present in the pit at Raceway Park. He even dabbled in competing at the local county fair demolition derbies. Life became the richest for Werner, when he became a papa to amazing grandchildren and great grandchildren. Werner loved watching them grow and interacting with each one, especially with Hunter and Piper. As a couple, Werner and Sue enjoyed taking their chances at Mystic Lake and other casinos, playing cards with family and sitting on the patio. After he retired, they enjoyed a few road trips around the states, especially visiting family.
Werner loved watching M.A.S.H. and Cheers on TV. He enjoyed collecting baseball caps, reading the Inquirer and the Star Tribune. Every day, Werner would complete the crossword puzzle, Sudoku and made sure to read the comics. It was his personality that shined the most. Werner was easy going, had a dry sense of humor and a master of puns and bad dad jokes. People were naturally drawn to him and he made everyone feel comfortable and special. Werner had a gift of gab and a heart of gold. He was a husband and papa, who never had a mean bone in his body. Despite his illness over the last years, Werner always saw the bright side of life and it was even brighter finding Oreo cookies in the cabinet.
Forever loved and missed by wife, Sue; children, Tim Deutsch and his daughter, Piper, Tami Deutsch and her son, Hunter, John (Ali) Meyer, Bob (Sue) Meyer, Brenda (Jeff) Yorek, Rick (Jeanne) Meyer; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Patty (John) Sazdoff, Betty Huebner, David Deutsch, Rosie (Butch) Jabs, Bruce (Deb) Deutsch; other relatives and friends
There to greet Werner home in heaven are his parents, Werner and Ann; brother-in-law, Elroy Huebner and parents-in-law, Carl and Sue Mohlin.
