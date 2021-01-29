Obituary for Wilbert E. Tobias

Wilbert E. "Toby" Tobias, age 77, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Monday, January 25, 2021, in Minneapolis.
Toby was born on June 20, 1943, in Fort Smith, Arkansas, the son of Clarence and Madge (Sparlin) Tobias. He married Barbara Schmitt on June 6, 1964 at Church of St. Mark in Shakopee.
After getting married, Toby and Barb lived in Shakopee and were blessed with three children: John, Tammy and Chad. The family enjoyed many fun summers of camping at Fish Lake in Prior Lake and at Flint Lake at Mary & Cookies in Richmond, MN. Up until last summer, they still enjoyed camping with their kids and grandkids and fun times were always had at the Shovelsons cabin in Balsam Lake, WI.
In his younger days, Toby enjoyed his time playing in a band with friends and knew how to liven up the party. Family and friends always enjoyed times listening to the band play and still reminisce about those days. He enjoyed Elvis Preslys music and often played Elvis songs when the band performed. Toby always liked to tinker with things and come up with new inventions. From his homemade solar panel to his second story home and RV remodeling projects, he was always busy with something.
To his nieces and nephews, Uncle Toby, was thee fun uncle. From practical jokes, and friendly banter, they all enjoyed family holidays and time spent with him as young kids and even into adulthood.
Toby worked at Rupp Industries (now Temp-Air /Sunbelt) for 40 years as an Electrical Engineer where he enjoyed working with his fellow coworkers and many friends, before retiring in 2013 to enjoy more time with family.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survived by wife, Barbara; daughter, Tammy (Jeff) Shovelson; son, Chad (Julie); grandchildren, Lauren Marie and Marissa Mae Shovelson, Johnathan, Wyatt, Max and Carter Tobias. Preceded in death by son, John; parents, Clarence and Madge; sister, Donna Tobias.
Visitation was Thursday, January 28 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, January 29, at 1 p.m., at Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood St. S., Shakopee. **Live streaming of the Mass will be provided by Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne. Interment Catholic Cemetery.
