Obituary for Wilbur Aydt

Wilbur Aydt, age 95, of Chanhassen, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2023 at Ridgeview Medical Center.
He was born on July 5, 1927 in St. Michael to Frank and Dorothea (Dehmer) Aydt. He graduated from Buffalo High School in 1946 and enlisted in the Navy a few months later. He had two months of boot camp in San Diego, CA. He was stationed in several locations Port Hueneme, CA, Hickam Field, HI and Midway Islands. He attended electrician school while in the Navy. He was honorably discharged in June 1948. Shortly after discharge, he took a 60-week course for basic radio and television electrician at Central Radio and Television School in Kansas City, MO.
He worked at a couple of radio stations as a transmitter engineer until he was hired at North Central Airlines in January 1953. He retired from Northwest Airlines in July 1997 after 44 ½ years as a Radio Communications Technician.
He married Mildred Barthel on October 27, 1962. They lived in Navarre before making Chanhassen their home in 1971. They were married 57 years and blessed with four daughters.
While married, he loved taking his family on many vacations around the United States. He enjoyed going to dances, playing cards, gardening, and spending time at their trailer home on Mille Lacs Lake.
After Mildred passed, he continued to live at home and stayed active. He loved spending time with great friends at Brindisi’s Pub and playing bingo at the senior center. He was a faithful member of St. Hubert Catholic Church and an active member of American Legion Post 580 and American Legion Color Guard for over 40 years.
He was preceded in death by loving wife, Mildred; parents, Frank and Dorothea (Dehmer) Aydt; twin sister, Mary Lou Aydt; sisters, Virgilia (Harry) Neumann, Delrose (Andrew) Pohlkamp, and Iris (Norman) Lehn; parents-in-law, Leo and Lillian Barthel; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Wallace and Jeanette Barthel, Janet and Donald Berning, LaVerne and Gordy Niemann.
He is survived by daughters, Ann (Robert) Marty, Sandy (Mark) Ittel, Janice (Jason) Lenz and Jean (Edward) Hagerty; nine grandchildren, Ben, Allison and Paige Marty, Molly Ittel, Jack, Jenna and Julia Lenz, Austin and Ava Hagerty; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 12 at St. Hubert Catholic Community, 8201 Main Street, Chanhassen. The visitation will be one hour prior to Mass. The interment will be at St. Hubert Catholic Cemetery, Chanhassen immediately following Mass.