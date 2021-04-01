Obituary for William A. Bosley Jr.

William Austin Bosley Jr., age 60, passed away unexpectedly on March 27 of a massive heart attack.
He is preceded in death by William Bosley Sr.; step-father, Richard Dvorak and brother, Michael.
Survived by mother, Patricia Dvorak; sons, Drew and Aaron, fiancee Melissa Zeimet and former wife, Deb Bosley; brothers, Kevin (Terri), Brad (Kim), Robb, Bruce (Lori); sisters, Kim Saffell (Guy), and Shawn (Dan Lorenz) Sime; step-brother, Rick (Kathy) Dvorak; step-sister, Kay Roughton, Eileen (Bob) Taylor, and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was born in Minneapolis and raised in St. Louis Park. He graduated from St. Louis Park High School in 1978, lettered in baseball, basketball and football. He was loved by the young people he coached in basketball and golf for over 25 years, and he loved every minute of it. Bill lived in Shakopee for the past 17 years and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Private family service on Wednesday, April 7 at 11 a.m. at Washburn-McReavy Funeral Home in Hopkins. A live webcast of the service can be viewed on the Washburn-McReavy website under the video tab on Bill's obituary page. Burial will be at Dawn Valley Cemetery. Celebration of his life to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bills family.
