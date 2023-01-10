Obituary for William A. Brooks

William A. Brooks, passed away at the age of 81, on January 4, 2023, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
William, fondly known as Bill, was born September 27, 1941. He was a man of many hats, from Chief Boilerman on a Navy Destroyer, on to an innovative computer programmer, and finally to a cherished Great Grandfather. He enjoyed traveling and visiting the ocean. Growing up on Little Green Lake, he developed a fondness for water that never faded. Later in life he returned to Minnesota to be with family and watch his grandchildren grow up. Most recently he enjoyed fundraising for Disabled American Veterans and playing cribbage with friends at the Shakopee Community center.
He is survived by his sister, Judy Ensrud; five children; and numerous grandchildren and great grand kids.
Memorial service will be a comfortable gathering, to celebrate life, held on Tuesday, January 10, from 4 to 7 p.m., with Sharing Time beginning at 6:30 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Avenue East, Shakopee, Minnesota, 952-445-2755.
