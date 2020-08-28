Obituary for William B. Bessire

William Boyd Bessire, age 42, born in Rockledge FL, beloved son of Stephen and Debra, beloved brother and best friend of James, passed away peacefully August 25, 2020 at HCMC.
William was 1996 graduate of Chaska high school, Air Force veteran
2001-2005, graduate of Minnesota State University, Mankato in Business.
Preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Nita Bessire, and his much loved uncle Bill Bessire.
Survived by his parents, Stephen and Debra and brother, James, uncles, aunts, many cousins, and his grandma Pass and uncle and cousins in FL. Also survived by many friends, especially his "Other Brother" Nathan Tran and his parents Minh and Peggy and their whole family. Thank you for loving him as much as we did.
There will be a celebration of his life after this cursed virus passes, and it will be safe for everyone to gather together. We will let you know.
The Bessire family would like to thank the staff, nurses, doctors, and chaplains at HCMC for their kindness and support and for all they did for our Billy. Thank you and God Bless You. We would also like to thank the first responders of Glencoe, MN for their quick response and their kindness and compassion, especially Tony . A special thank you to Nancy Prose and her family for their kindness and support. Thank you and God Bless You. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to "Mental Health America", The Salvation Army or your local food shelf.