Obituary for William B. Kath

William Brandt Kath, age 79, of Chaska, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at his home.
Funeral Service was held on Saturday, May 7, 12 p.m. with visitation starting at 11 a.m. all at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W. 3rd St., Chaska. The casketbearers were Kevin Kath, A.J. Masset, Nicholas Kath, Ashlyn Davis, Trevone Slater, Landyn Kath. Honorary casket bearers were Katie Kieke, Zachary Kath, Britney Kath, Channel Slater, Kody Kath, Trinity Slater, Cooper Kath, Ella Kath. Burial was at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Chaska.
William was born February 9, 1943 in Minneapolis the only child of James and Eunice (Stevens) Kath. He graduated from West High School in Minneapolis, in 1961. He has been a resident of Chaska since 1966. On November 22, 1980 he married Karen Peterson at Shepherd of the Hill Presbyterian Church in Chaska. He was employed as a truck driver for Our Own Hardware located in Burnsville for 30+ years. In Bills spare time he could be found spending time fishing, bowling and volunteering at Post 57 for the Sons of The American Legion (SAL).
He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter.
Survivors include his wife, Karen; children, Veda (Paul) Davis of Brainerd, Robert Kath of Joplin, MO, Vicki Kath of Minneapolis, Brent (Andrea) Kath of Chaska, Kevin (Bryanna) Kath of Calhan, CO; 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.