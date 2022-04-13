Obituary for William Berens

After a long and adventurous life, William "Bill" Berens, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2022 at Friendship Manor Nursing Home in Shakopee.
Bill was born on April 13, 1939 as the 4th of five children to Arthur and Margaret (Pink) Berens. Mischievous and precocious in his youth, Bill would immerse himself in sports and hunting to fill his days in what was then the much smaller town of Shakopee. While his stature may have been small, he did not let that define him in his youthful pursuits of baseball, basketball, football, and golf. As the reigning homecoming king, Bill would graduate from Shakopee High School in 1957.
After graduation, Bill served proudly in the military and upon being discharged attended St. Johns University until deciding to join his two older brothers (Tom and Bud) owning and operating the family grocery store. Berens Market was founded by his grandfather John Berens in 1874 and would remain in the family and serve the community for 126 years.
While in high school, Bill met Cathy (Woerdehoff) from Jordan and they would marry in 1960, raising four lucky boys (Steve, Marty, Dave, and Bob) and leaving Cathy unable to justify the use of pink anywhere in the household. All the boys were fortunate enough (or better remembered as given little choice) to work in the store throughout their youth but still have time to partake in various sports and hunting.
Bill was passionate about serving his community and was involved in many organizations such as Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, and Jaycees culminating in being selected as Shakopee's volunteer "Man of the Year" in 1972. In addition, as a Lion member Bill helped organize the acquisition of land to the south of Shakopee for what would become Lion's Park.
His early adult years saw him involved in both fast and slow pitch softball, bowling, golf, and, of course, hunting. Never one to shy away from cold and blustery weather, Bill would happily enlist his kid's participation in the daily hunt, always making space in the boat for his boys and the dog. Additional hunting pilgrimages to North Dakota for goose and northern Minnesota for deer rounded out "bonding time" with sons and friends. Bill also took great enjoyment at the family cabin in Brainerd where he could easily sneak away for a DIY project or to simply fish or pull the kids skiing. Bill could also be found often on local golf courses where his love of playing the game could only be surpassed by his love of defeating opponents in a friendly skins wager utilizing a questionable handicap.
Later in life, Bill married Maria Rodgers of Prescott, WI in 2000. During that time, he became an avid collector of antique cars and enjoyed his annual month-long visit to friends in south Texas. Bill and Maria ultimately moved to Hudson, WI to be closer to family and friends until their divorce.
His family wishes to thank the friendly nursing staff at Friendship Manor, Shakopee for the care and assistance he received during his extended stay. It was only fitting that his passing would occur on Masters Sunday. We're certain he enjoyed watching that last round from his elevated seat.
Bill is survived by his sons, Steve (Lynn Bangen), Marty (Elaine), Dave (Pam), and Bob; grandchildren, Samantha (Matt) Zager, Brynn (Ryan) Gelhaye, Madison Berens (fiancé, Jack Wingerd), and Betsy Berens, Joey, Annie and Penny Berens, Michael and Kathryn Berens; three great-grandchildren; first wife, Cathy Berens; sisters, Mary (Greg) Zurn, and Gretchen Stark; second wife, Maria Rogers and her family. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Margaret (Pink) Berens; brothers, Tom (Frances) and Anthony "Bud" (Connie).
Visitation Wednesday, April 20 from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by Prayer Service at 11 a.m., all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Private family interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. Memorials preferred to The Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne, or Shakopee Dollars for Scholars.