Obituary for William "Bill" Frank Knapp Jr.

William "Bill" Frank Knapp Jr., loving husband to Vicki (Vandenberg) and devoted father to Thomas (18) and Jonny (16), passed away at the age of 54 on March 29, 2021 of cardiac arrest, while vacationing with his family in The Villages, FL.
Born June 11, 1966 in Pennsylvania, Bill grew up in Wayzata. As a child model Bill finally caught his big break by landing on the cover of a Cheerios and Wheaties Box. He went on to graduate from Wayzata High School in 1984. Bill attended the University of MN where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. Employed by Ameriprise he found his passion as a financial advisor and went on to build Knapp and Associates; his clients becoming like a second family to him. Whether spending time at the cabin, driving cross country on vacations, relaxing at home or hosting annual parties with friends, Bill lived for his family. Bill shared his love of hockey, golf, and annual fishing trips to Canada with his boys. He also picked up his dad's passion for building cars and soon discovered a love for Mustangs. Blessed to be held by his wife and children when he passed on, forever loved and forever missed. Bill will be remembered for his welcoming and generous nature, quick sarcastic sense of humor, and unrelenting 'live in the now' attitude. Bill believed in paying it forward - his spirit now lives on through those lives he touched.
Preceded in death by his mother, Leah (Nelson); grandparents, Frank and Jane Knapp, Eleanor and Vernon Nelson.
Survived by his father, Bill Sr. (Evie); sister, Heather Halloff; nephews, Benny and Nate Halloff; father and mother in-law, Mike and Jeri Vandenberg; brother-in-law, Kevin Vandenberg; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private services will be held. A public 'walk-through' visitation to be held Saturday, April 24 between the hours of 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W 3rd St. Chaska, MN 55318. COVID guidelines. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial to American Heart Association or MN Wild Foundation.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska. www.bertasfh.com