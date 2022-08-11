Obituary for William “Bill” Jay Loftsgaarden

William Jay Loftsgaarden, age 43, passed away at his home after a long hard fought battle with alcohol.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, August 16, at 11:30 a.m., with a time of gathering starting at 10 a.m., at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, in Prior Lake.
Bill was born on July 17, 1979, the youngest of four children of Kim and Nancy Loftsgaarden. He was born in Shakopee, and at a young age, moved with his family to Chugiak, AK for a six year adventure. There he learned his love of soccer, fishing, skiing and 4-wheel ATV riding, which he continued to love until his passing.
Bill was a pretty good soccer player, playing on the Prior Lake High School team. He continued that love of soccer after graduation by supporting the MN Loons Soccer team, and being an avid follower of all pro-soccer teams.
Bill was also a talented guitar player, having been in a band, Full Throttle. The friends played together for a couple of years, and had made a CD as well. He still played guitar even now, and it would go with him wherever he was. He loved to play guitar.
Bill was a journeyman electrician and project manager by trade. He was a graduate of Dunwoody Technical College, and worked with several companies in Minneapolis, and also with his father, uncle and brother at Master Electric in Savage.
He loved the outdoors, enjoyed camping, skiing, snowmobiling, and 4 wheeling. The whole family had just returned from a week-long vacation to Colorado, full of 4 wheeling, zip lining, and mountain biking. We all rented Jeeps and climbed the highest road in Colorado, more a trail than a road. It was an incredible time for all of us, and we are blessed to have had that time together.
Bill is survived by his parents; brothers, Tony (Jane) of St. Paul and Joe (Delaney) of Bloomington; sister, Allysen (Chris Tanguay) Loftsgaarden of Yarmouth, Maine; nephews and nieces, Aeden and Ana, Liv, Nash and Violet Loftsgaarden, and Odin and Lydia Tanguay. He really enjoyed being Uncle Bill.
Bill was welcomed home by grandparents, John and Jan Loftsgaarden and Harry and Alice Carlsen; uncles, Jim and Tom Carlsen; and feline best friend, Pappi.
In lieu of flowers, please direct any memorials to Gateway Recovery Center, Inver Grove Heights.
Billy, you left us too soon, we will always miss your great smile, fun ways and warm hugs.
Share a message with Bill's family at